FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot stretch starts on Wednesday; Weekend storms possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last 90° day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was on August 27, 2021. The temperature may touch 90° on Wednesday afternoon. The record high for the date is 92° most recently set in 1996.

The high will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday through Saturday. A heat wave (three straight 90° days) is possible. There have been May heat waves in Atlanta three of the last four years. There is a low risk of any rain through Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

There is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday as it turns cooler with highs in the low 80s. It will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s early next week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.