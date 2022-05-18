FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Arrives Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, and highs of 90 are likely through Saturday.

Wednesday Forecast:

Mostly sunny with a quick warm-up into the 80s by lunch time and 90 by the late afternoon.

High: 90° Record High: 92° Chance of Rain: 0%

Hottest day of the year thus far. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

The next several nights will not see a cool off... with morning lows 15 degrees warmer in the upper 60s. Dry and hot weather continues through Friday.

Hot through Saturday, much cooler next week. (cbs46)

Isolated showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday afternoon and evening looks very stormy. A wetter, cooler pattern takes over next week.

Stormy pattern takes over as a cold front approaches. (cbs46)

