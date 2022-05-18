FIRST ALERT | Hottest streak of weather since last August is underway!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ridge of high pressure that has been baking the southwestern and south-central United States has expanded its hold on the weather pattern; bringing the hottest weather in several months to North Georgia.

The average high temperature at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is 82°.

Temperatures have peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s in many areas this afternoon; approaching records in a couple of places.

FIRST ALERT | The hottest stretch of weather since last August is underway. Plan on hot, and increasingly, humid weather through Saturday. A much cooler, wetter weather pattern 🙌 arrives this weekend and early next week. @cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/5bGZLFBIwI — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 18, 2022

Under full sunshine, near-record heat lingers through the rest of the work-week and into the start of the weekend. Plan on a high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Saturday afternoon. While humidity is low today and the air feels relatively ‘dry’, that won’t be the case as we end the work-week. Plan on it feeling even hotter by Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A strong cold front ushers in cooler, potentially wetter, weather to much of the south and southeast this weekend. We’ll need some rain after the hot and dry work-week.

