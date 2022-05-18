GBI investigating after Rockdale County deputies shoot armed man

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man was injured following a shooting involving Rockdale County deputies Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a 911 call after a woman told dispatchers that a man was in her home with a gun. According to investigators, the woman and the man do know each other.

When deputies arrived at the home on Alexanders Lake Rd. in Stockbridge, the suspected gunman was no longer on the scene. Authorities identified the man to be 20-year-old Joshua Valdez of Suwanee.

With the help of neighbors, deputies located Valdez inside of a truck on private property in the same area around 3:45 p.m. Authorities say he got out of the truck with a gun which resulted in deputies shooting Valdez.

Valdez was life-flighted to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident once the investigation is complete the case file will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials tell CBS46 News.

