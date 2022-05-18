Georgia a hotspot for UFO sightings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in over 50 years, lawmakers held a congressional hearing Tuesday to discuss UFOs. The Pentagon showcased pictures and videos of UFOs to lawmakers including a flying object without a “specific explanation”.

More than 5,500 UFO reports from around the world have been made to the National UFO Reporting Center in the last 15 years. Some of the reportedly UFO sightings were captured in Georgia.

In Georgia,1,937 reports of mysterious sightings in the sky have been made to the organization, which crowdsources reports from residents of the state.

In 2021, there were 22 UFO sightings in Georgia. Some include:

“Saw a large circular stationary object in broad daylight. It was a dark color and had no sound. I was in my backyard, and I saw some planes passing by. As one passed by a dark circular-shaped object was floating stationary off in the distance. I stared at it for many seconds and tried to capture it on my phone and my video wasn’t working at that moment. For some strange reason. It remained stationary then I got up to get a closer look. And it began slowly moving to the left and then poof disappeared!” Marietta, 2:49 p.m. on April 19

Duration: 1 minute

“Disc-shaped object is seen. It had small white lights circling around it. It flashed for five seconds. Light, dark, light, dark pattern, and then one bright red light, then suddenly disappeared.”Alpharetta, 2:22 a.m. on Feb. 17

Duration: 5 seconds

“Triangular-shaped, huge object with flashing red lights, hovered with no sound and disappeared. A triangular-shaped huge object (the size of a football field) hovered just above the treetops with flashing red lights. It made no sound and then vanished. Approximately 10 minutes later what looked like the same or an identical object hovered over my house, moved very slowly and disappeared again. Approximately 10 minutes later we saw what appeared to be the same object but was miles away in the sky and we recorded that on video. You can only see the red flashing lights from the video.” Cordele, 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13

Duration: 1 minute.

During the hearing, Pentagon officials admitted that most of what they call unidentified aerial phenomena remain unexplainable.

Congressman Andre Carson argued that UFO sightings should be taken more seriously as a potential national security risk to the United States.

“Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way,” said Carson.

According to Pentagon officials, UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena are real and may explain what you’ve seen in the skies over Georgia.

