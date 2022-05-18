Advertisement

Report: Gun manufacturing nearly tripled in 20 years nationwide

By Meghan Packer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows gun manufacturing is on the rise in the United States.

The report found gun production nearly tripled in 20 years.

In 2020, 11.3 million guns were manufactured in the U.S. compared to 5.5 million in 2010 and 3.9 million in 2000. The population grew by 18 percent in those twenty years.

“I’m not really surprised because the demand was so strong,” said Jay Wallace, owner of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna.

His store has tried to keep up with the demand but he said manufacturers themselves couldn’t meet the demand at one point, but Wallace said they’re starting to catch up.

“We order the main staples that we think that people will be looking for and we stock heavily on those,” he said.

“I think people are taking it a lot more seriously than they used to,” said customer Dwight Hicks, who has owned guns for years. “We live in what seems to be a more dangerous world every day.”

The number of licensed manufacturers has also gone up. In 2016 there were 13,408 and the number climbed to 16,936 in 2020, according to the ATF.

The ATF reports Georgia has 550 licensed gun manufacturers.

