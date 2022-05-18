Man found shot to death in College Park apartment parking lot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Early Wednesday morning, police say a body was found in College Park surrounded by shell casings in an apartment complex on Camp Creek Parkway.

College Park Police tell CBS46 the victim is male and was shot to death.

A neighbor in the Crystal at Camp Creek apartments tells CBS46 that she woke up to about ten gun shots at 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell CBS46 crews that crime is no stranger to their community. In fact, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has rated College Park as one of the most dangerous cities in the state due to the amount of crime within the town of about 15,000.

Police tell CBS46 that more information on the investigation should be shared soon.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.