Mother, child displaced after fire leaves heavy damage to home

Silver Springs Circle
Silver Springs Circle(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother and her child are picking up the pieces after their home went up in flames.

Fire officials responded to Silver Spring Circle in southwest Atlanta just before midnight. Crews managed to put out the blaze, but the residence suffered heavy damage to both the interior and exterior.

Luckily, the mother and child made it out of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

