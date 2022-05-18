Mother, child displaced after fire leaves heavy damage to home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother and her child are picking up the pieces after their home went up in flames.

Fire officials responded to Silver Spring Circle in southwest Atlanta just before midnight. Crews managed to put out the blaze, but the residence suffered heavy damage to both the interior and exterior.

Luckily, the mother and child made it out of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.