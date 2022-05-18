Out and About in the ATL | May 18-22, 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you are looking for something to do this week in metro Atlanta, check out this list of fun events.

WEDNESDAY

Mall of Georgia will put on the first of four monthly Summer Story Time events in the Village Amphitheater for kids 10 and under. The first storytime will feature a reading of “Green Eggs and ham” and a visit by the Cat in the Hat.

Koffee is bringing The Gifted Tour to Tabernacle Atlanta. Koffee is at the forefront of a whole new generation of Jamaican musical talent.

Bellyard Atlanta at West Midtown Atlanta is hosting a Mystical Birthday bash with fortune tellers, live music, cupcakes and more.

The 2022 Atlanta Fringe Festival continues at venues in and around Little Five Points. 20 artist groups from 8 different states. The festival features comedy, dance, theatre, puppetry and more.

THURSDAY

Singer Angie Aparo performs Thursday at Venkman’s. Aparo played in a group named Angie’s Hope in the early ‘90s before going solo.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne performs at The Fox Theatre. The special guest is Sierra Ferrell.

Rags and Riches, a pop-rock band hailing from Lexington, Kentucky, performs in the Atlanta Room at Smith’s Olde Bar.

Woodstock’s first Family Fun Night is happening on the Woodstock Arts Event Green. The theme is Star Wars and there will be a costume contest, trivia contest and a movie.

The Muckers perform with Red Eye Orchestra, The Roundabouts and Close Enough inside Purgatory at The Masquerade.

FRIDAY

LA-based producer and DJ William Black performs with Fairlane and CinemaKid at Terminal West. Ages 18 and over.

Little Nancy Creek Park is hosting a family-friendly event featuring food, fellowship, face painting and live music by Carter Rude & Friends.

SATURDAY

Atlanta Field Day 2022 is happening at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. Classic events/games like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses and more. Adults only.

Ridz by the River Spring 2022 Car Show is happening in Cartersville. This is an old-fashioned gathering of hot rods and classic cars. Food trucks, kids area and merchandise.

Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn in Fayetteville is hosting Brews for Bees Cornhole Tournament & Fundraiser. There will be two divisions: social and competitive. Hog Pitt BBQ will have a special honey-themed menu. Proceeds will benefit Southern Conservation Trust.

The Red Light Cafe is hosting An Evening of Tipsy Comedy, which is an evening of improvised comedy in the style of the cult classic TV show “The Twilight Zone.” Tickets are $20.

THE TIPSY ZONE (RED LIGHT CAFE)

The 12th Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade on the Westside Trail kicks off at Adair Park. Pre-game at Pittsburgh Yards.

Country singer Kenny Chesney is bringing his Her and Now 2022 Stadium Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before the concert, the Kenny Chesney Tour Bus and No Shoes Radio will be onsite at Halcyon for a pre-concert party with Blue Chair Ray Rum specialty cocktails, CT Cantina & Taqueria’s street taco truck and more.

KENNY CHESNEY (WGCL)

R&B pioneer and GRAMMY-nominated record producer Glenn Jones performs his new single, “Love By Design,” at City Winery Atlanta.

Rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer T-Pain performs at The Eastern.

SUNDAY

The Lana Turner Foundation and brothers Brit and Richard Turner of Blackberry Smoke are teaming up with Live! at The Battery for the LTF Ride for a Cure ride. Starting at 11 a.m., bikers will meet at New Realm Brewery in Atlanta, Eaglerider in Marietta, Falcons Fury HD in Conyers or Rocc’s Pub in Jasper and ride over to Live! at The Battery for live music, bourbon, BBQ, games, prizes, merch and more beginning at noon.

