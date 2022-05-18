Parents, students frustrated over hot conditions at Tucker High School

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County ninth-grader, Kyle Candelo, said it was so hot inside Tucker High School that he started to feel sick.

Candelo’s mom picked him up early Tuesday afternoon.

“Today was super hot,” the student said.

Ashley Candelo said she found out the air conditioner wasn’t working from her son and a teacher.

DeKalb County schools confirmed that several AC units in the school didn’t restart after a morning power outage.

A spokesperson told CBS46 that work continues to fix the issue.

But Candelo said it is concerning, especially during hot days and right before finals.

“If he can’t go to school tomorrow in an environment that is comfortable and take a final and potentially do bad because he’s so uncomfortable,” she said. “That makes me worried as a mom.”

Candelo continued to say she loves her community and the school, only wanting the best for students and teachers.

Meanwhile, as concerns over conditions at other DeKalb schools continue, Candelo said she wants Tucker High School to remain safe and cool.

“Let’s start to be a squeaky wheel now where it’s just the AC,” she said. “I don’t want to be a Druid Hills or a Lakeside when the whole building is filled with black mold or dilapidating.”

According to the DeKalb County School District, portable air units have been ordered to be delivered to the school in the event the AC units aren’t fully operational by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.