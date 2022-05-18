Police looking for gunman after two teens shot at South Fulton Taco Bell

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - South Fulton police are investigating after two 16-year-olds were struck by gunfire during a dispute with another person.

It happened at the Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way. Investigators say they are working to collect evidence from the scene, but that no arrests have been made at this time.

According to a witness, the shooter appeared to be an employee and got into an argument with a few customers, which escalated when he allegedly pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at customers in the parking lot. Police have not confirmed this information at this time.

The teens were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. CBS46 is en route to the scene and will have more updates here.

