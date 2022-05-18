Advertisement

Several cars damaged after drive-by shooting in northeast Atlanta, police say

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several vehicles were damaged in a drive-by shooting in northeast Atlanta Wednesday morning according to police.

Atlanta police officers responded to 1888 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. for a report of shots fired around 2:15 a.m.

Security guards told police a vehicle drove by the business and fired multiple shots.

A citizen also flagged down an officer on Morosgo Drive and reported damage to their vehicle. The owners of the damaged vehicles declined assistance, according to police.

No injuries were reported according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

