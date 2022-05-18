Shooting threat written on Newnan High School bathroom wall under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Newnan High School and local police are investigating a shooting threat that was found written on a bathroom wall.

At this time, the school is operating normally but a code yellow alert is in effect and there is a police presence on both campuses as a precaution.

According to an email that was sent to parents, Newnan High School administration became aware of the writing on a bathrrom wall inside the school’s stadium that threatened a shooting this morning. The note read:

“Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 05/18/22 At 10:30 am.”

Law enforcement was immediately notified, according to the letter. School officials and police are trying to determine who is responsible for the threat.

At this time, there is no other information. Check back for updates.

Dear Parents,

This letter is to inform you that Newnan High School is investigating an anonymous note. involving a threat to Newnan High School that was discovered this morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Newnan High School administrators became aware of writing on a bathroom wall (in the home side stands of Drake Stadium) threatening a shooting at the school this morning. The note said that “Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 05/18/22 At 10:30 am.”

Law enforcement was immediately notified. Additional Newnan Police officers are on both campuses this morning, out of an abundance of caution, and school and law enforcement officials are investigating to determine who wrote the threat. We will operate under our Code Yellow Safety procedures for the remainder of the day on both campuses.

As always the safety and security of our schools is our top priority. It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned, and to be transparent about these concerns when they arise. We maintain our focus on education and look forward to your continued support. If you have any questions regarding this incident or the safety procedures at Newnan High School, please do not hesitate to call me at 770-254-2880.

Sincerely,

Dr. Chase Puckett, Principal

