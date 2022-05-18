Smyrna Police looking for killer of 22-year-old man on Monday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Smyrna Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed 22-year-old Michael A. Ezzard in the 1600 block of Roswell Street shortly before 10 p.m. May 16.

They are looking for a man who left the scene of the shooting with an unknown female in a gray, four-door Honda. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Hawthorne Avenue.

Anyone with information concerning the above case or has information concerning the person(s) pictured is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or accessing Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

