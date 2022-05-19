Atlanta breastfeeding centers work to help moms amid baby formula shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act amid the nation’s baby formula shortage.

Meanwhile, breastfeeding centers are doing all they can to help, including Breastfeed Atlanta.

“At Breastfeed Atlanta, we’re able to help them learn how to feed their baby,” Beth Brice, Breastfeed Atlanta clinical coordinator, said.

Though breastfeeding isn’t an option for every mother, Brice said they also try to find formula or recommend places with the formula for moms who are desperate.

In the last week, the center has received a lot of questions about donating breast milk or how to get donated milk, according to Brice.

“She is terrified, she is like what if I can’t breastfeed, what if I don’t make enough milk, what if I don’t find formula,” Brice said, about one mother she’s worked with.

Brice also reminds everyone not to stockpile baby formula because you could be hurting someone else that needs it now.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.