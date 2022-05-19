Advertisement

Atlanta PD looking for person of interest in connection to MARTA homicide

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have released video of a person of interest in a MARTA station homicide.

In the short video, you can see a man towards the top left-hand corner of the video buy a MARTA ticket. He is wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Eventually, he walks through the center of the screen.

Police are trying to identify the man and determine what he may or may not know about the deadly shooting at the MARTA station on Garnett Street on May 5.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise Squad: Donese Gordon
Surprise Squad: Donese Gordon
Moderators of a Henry County Facebook group, dedicated to crime, show there’s more to their...
‘Tipping Henry:’ Online crime group in Henry Co. paying it forward
Police search for man in connection to Decatur shooting homicide
Police seek help in search for man in connection to Decatur murder
List of abusers released by SBC
List of accused abusers in Baptist church released
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited