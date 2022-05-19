Atlanta PD looking for person of interest in connection to MARTA homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have released video of a person of interest in a MARTA station homicide.

In the short video, you can see a man towards the top left-hand corner of the video buy a MARTA ticket. He is wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Eventually, he walks through the center of the screen.

Police are trying to identify the man and determine what he may or may not know about the deadly shooting at the MARTA station on Garnett Street on May 5.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Atlanta police.

