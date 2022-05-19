Chamblee High School newspaper reveals student and staff privacy concern

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to a high school newspaper, the DeKalb County School District has not been adequately securing thousands of student files containing sensitive personal information.

Chamblee High School’s newspaper reported the files contained academic records, medical forms and course transcripts and they were accessible to anyone with an approved login to the DeKalb County School District System.

The files at risk contained information for about 93,000 students and 15,500 employees.

The files also included standardized test scores, discipline records and the students’ history with the school district.

The school district sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The District has contracted with a 3rd party vendor to comprehensively evaluate the situation in order for all parties involved to better understand the extent of the improper file handling. All parties will convene and determine the next steps based on industry standards.”

At this time, a resolution has not been reached.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.