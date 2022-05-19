First Alert Forecast: The Heat & Humidity Build Today
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Warm mornings, hot afternoons and dry weather continues through Friday. T-storms return this weekend.
Thursday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
High: 92° Average High: 82° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today.
Isolated t-showers return Saturday evening, and widespread storms are expected both Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through. That front cools things off quite a bit; temps fall back into the 70s next week. It looks like stormy weather is likely to continue through the end of May.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.