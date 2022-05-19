FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot into the weekend; T-storms on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday will likely be the first 90° since August in Atlanta. It came up just shy of 90° on Wednesday, but Athens and some cities south of Atlanta reached 90°. A heat wave (three straight 90° days) has likely begun in those areas, and a heat wave is still possible in Atlanta as the hot stretch may last into the weekend.

Thursday (CBS46)

Look for lots of sunshine and temps quickly climbing out of the 70s into the mid 80s by midday on Thursday. It will peak in the low 90s late in the afternoon. The weather stays warm Thursday night with lows near 70 on Friday. We’re looking at more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday.

Trend (CBS46)

Rain (CBS46)

The forecast gets tricky on Saturday. It’s unclear whether it will stay mainly/all dry or if scattered storms will develop. Right now, we’re leaning towards a drier forecast with a 30% chance of an isolated storm and highs near 90 again. If there are more storms, the temperature will likely not get as hot.

Sunday and Monday look unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms - mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will be cooler with highs closer to 80. An isolated shower/storm threat continues in the midweek. The humidity will actually be higher once it turns cooler.

