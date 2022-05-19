FIRST ALERT: Warm tonight; another hot afternoon Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat continues as lows only drop to the upper 60s and low 70s tonight. After a mild start to the day Friday, temperatures will once again heat up to near 90 Friday afternoon.

Lows tonight (CBS46)

FRIDAY FORECAST:

Another hot and humid afternoon. First alert for Heat, with temperatures reaching highs nearly 10 degrees above average.

High: 91

Normal High: 82

Chance of rain: 0%

Highs This Week (CBS46)

What you need to know:

A cold front approaches Sunday, bringing scattered rain and storms back to the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening. As of now, there is a 60% chance of rain Sunday and Monday. The weather stays unsettled through most of next week, with cooler temperatures moving in behind the front. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only reach the upper 70s.

Sunday Rain (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.