Man injured in drive-by shooting at Buckhead gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for answers after a car was shot up at a Buckhead gas station with its driver still inside.

It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive NE. According to police, three men drove by and shot up the parked car before fleeing the scene.

The driver was struck during the incident and managed to drive less than a mile away from the gas station in an attempt to get help. That’s where he flagged down an officer.

No arrests have been made at this time. Sidney Marcus Boulevard is closed between Piedmont Road and Adina Drive NE as the investigation remains ongoing.

