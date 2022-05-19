Police need your help identifying person of interest in Atlanta homicide case

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a shooting that occurred near a MARTA train station.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a shooting near the station on Garnett Street around 9:28 p.m. on May 5. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged gunman was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

