Shooting involving officer under investigation on Piedmont Road in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a restaurant customer was fatally shot by Atlanta Police Wednesday night.

It happened on the 3100 block of Piedmont Road NE at the Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse in Buckhead.

The scene of a shooting involving an APD officer on Piedmont Road in Buckhead. (CBS46)

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to an unruly patron, only identified as an adult male, at the bar at Fogo De Chao. The officers tried to escort the individual outside of the restaurant upon their arrival, but the subject did not comply. Officers deployed a taser but it did not stop the individual.

APD says the subject tried to get up after getting tased and that’s when restaurant security tackled him to the ground. The subject then grabbed the security guard’s weapon and shot them with it. APD then fatally shot the subject.

The security guard was taken to the hospital for treatment.

APD says the restaurant was open and full of customers at the time but no patrons were injured during the incident.

The investigation continues. Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.

CBS46 is at the scene working to get more information from officials and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

#BREAKING APD Confirms they are responding to an Officer Involved Shooting at 3101 Piedmont RD NE — Allen Devlin (@AllenCBS46) May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.