Spring Jamboree brings news of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia High School Football is returning to the spotlight this Thursday night with a star-powered, four-team spring jamboree at North Gwinnett High School and the televised broadcast, starting at 6 p.m. on Peachtree TV, will also be offering an exclusive look into the inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame—ahead of its Oct. 22 Induction Ceremony.

Northside-Warner Robins and the host Bulldogs will scrimmage with their JV and reserves in the first of two sessions and the broadcast of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree, presented by GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com, will go live at 6 p.m. for the second session that will feature the first-teamers. Immediately after Northside and North Gwinnett concludes, Class 7A powerhouses Marietta and Archer will scrimmage—opening with their first-teamers for the first session, before scrimmaging their junior varsity and reserves off camera after the broadcast concludes.

Outstanding partnerships, a top-tier digital team, on-air talent, experts and special guests all teamed up to capture the excitement of Georgia High School Football last season. Now, more games, premier events, support and features are setting the stage for an unforgettable 2022 lineup.

Thursday night’s broadcast will include Recruiting Expert Rusty Mansell of 247Sports calling parts of the game on the sidelines with the coaches and players and the head coaches will be wearing microphones as well as there being cameras in the huddle.

“From the time I agreed to be involved with Score Atlanta and CBS46, I made it clear it was important I thought we needed to make sure we were able to show tomorrow’s college football,’’ said Mansell. “I think the key to the early success we have had is being able to find those games with multiple high-level players. It was also important to me that we would be willing to go anywhere in the state of Georgia to showcase the deep talent of the state and what it is continuing to produce.”

Thursday’s jamboree will be the first-ever televised Georgia high school football spring scrimmage and moreover, it is also a fitting opportunity to celebrate everything to come this year with Score Atlanta and Peachtree TV’s unprecedented 35-game lineup including the two scrimmages, while highlighting all the excitement surrounding the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame ahead of its October inaugural induction ceremony on Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame. In fact, viewers on Thursday will get the chance to see the first batch of names that will go on the inaugural 100-ballot. These name releases will take place throughout Thursday’s broadcast and four players will be announced from each of the last seven decades: 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, 1980′s, 1990′s, 2000′s and the segregated Georgia Interscholastic Association (1948-69). The GIA was made up of all African-American schools.

“We are about celebrating high school football from the past up till now,’’ said Score Atlanta President I.J. Rosenberg. “The 2.5 hours of television on Peachtree TV will give everyone a good look into four very strong high school programs. But at the same time, we will begin unveiling our ballot for the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. The full 100-player ballot, which will be announced in June, begins to tell you the story of high school football in Georgia. Our board has worked hard setting the standards a player has to reach to be inducted. There are hundreds of names, many you have heard of and some you haven’t, that will have a chance to receive this honor over the years. We also will have a big announcement Thursday night about what we are going to do with the nine Georgia high school players who have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. I hope everyone tunes in because we are going to have a lot of fun up at North Gwinnett.’’

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Spring Jamboree

May 19 at North Gwinnett

6 p.m. North Gwinnett vs. Northside Warner Robins

7 p.m. Archer vs. Marietta

Sheriff Taylor’s Cup

August 6 at Meadowcreek High School

1 p.m. Brookwood 7th Grade vs. Parkview 7th Grade

Corky Kell Classic

August 17 at Johns Creek

5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview

August 18 at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer

August 19 at Rome

2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah

5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside

August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson

Great Atlanta Bash

August 26 at Midtown High School

8 p.m. North Atlanta vs. Drew

August 27 at Midtown High School

10 a.m. Carver vs. Riverdale

1 p.m. Mays vs. Douglas County

4 p.m. South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill

Drive for the GHSA State Title

Regular Season

September 2

8 p.m. North Cobb at Buford

September 9

8 p.m. Jefferson at Oconee County

September 16 (TBA)

September 23 (TBA)

September 30 (TBA)

October 7 (TBA)

October 14 (TBA)

*October 21 (HOF GAME)

October 28 (TBA)

November 4 (TBA)

Postseason

November 11 (TBA)

November 18 (TBA)

November 25 (TBA)

December 2 (TBA)

*Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Game

October 21 at Brookwood High School

8 p.m. Grayson at Brookwood

Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

October 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame

Georgia Elite Classic

December 29 at Rome’s Barron Stadium

10 a.m. 8th Grade All-Star Game

12:45 p.m. Senior vs. Junior All-Star Game

3:30 p.m. Sophomore vs. Freshmen All-Star Game

