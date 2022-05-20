17 people arrested on domestic violence charges in DeKalb County, sheriff says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – At least 17 people who authorities say face domestic violence charges were arrested in DeKalb County.

During the second phase of “Operation Family 2022,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office issued several warrants for the arrests. According to Sheriff Melody Maddox, the operation cleared 25 outstanding warrants on May 18 and on May 19 across several cities including Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.

“Domestic violence offenders pose an ongoing threat to families and children as long as they remain free in the community,” says Sheriff Maddox.

“Offenders move around to avoid being arrested. Our deputies made 135 visits to various locations in these communities in a two-day period to find and apprehend persons accused in arrest warrants of committing domestic violence crimes. Each arrest represents a safer environment for potential victims, and we will do everything possible to protect our citizens, who depend on us to provide public safety,” he added.

The following were arrested and charged:

Ashley Dablah was charged with Battery and Family Violence.

John Thadeous McCant was charged with Simple Battery Provoke.

Jamal Mitchum was charged with Pointing or Aiming Gun or Pistol at Another, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.

Yalsin Ramirez was charged with Aggravated Assault Strangulation, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.

Jordan Nigel Troup was charged with Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Battery Family Violence First Offense.

Daisey Coley was charged with Aggravated Assault and Family Violence.

Graham J. Sawyer was charged with Battery and Family Violence.

Garrett Hendrix was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Arkeya Barrow was charged with Battery/Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.

Timothy Smith was charged with Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Battery Family Violence First Offense.

Alexcia Bell was charged with Criminal Trespass, Damage Less Than $500.

Sydney Goolsby was charged with Battery/Family Violence.

Isaac Thomas was charged with Battery Family Violence/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Devaughn Deval Evans was charged with Pointing or Aiming Gun or Pistol at Another Simple Battery Harm.

Geneva William was charged with Battery/Family Violence.

Darius Carnell Williams was charged with Battery/Family Violence.

Aaron Knowles was charged with Battery/Family Violence.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.