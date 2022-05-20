Atlanta Falcons announce 2022 cheerleading squad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders squad has been revealed, officials announced this week.

The auditions that featured 300 cheerleader hopefuls began in February in a virtual and in-person hybrid format with the final squad selected on Monday, according to team officials.

The 2022 squad will have 40 total performers including eight rookies and 32 returning veterans.

“We are so excited to welcome our new performers to the Atlanta Falcons family,” said Chato Hendrix, Director of Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading. “We’ve taken our learnings from past tryouts and successfully combined what we believe is an impactful and invigorating auditions process,” Hendrix continues. “Having Orange Theory Fitness join us for another year as an incredible partner allows us to continue to raise the bar for auditions and the result is an incredible 2022 squad.”

Officials say the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders (AFC) will actively be part of the 2022 Falcons season.

“Our cheerleaders are an integral part of the Atlanta Falcons,” stated Rich McKay, President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons.

“They, along with Freddie Falcon, are our community champions, and their contributions to game day and our fans are unmatched.” McKay continues, “We are excited to welcome the new squad to the Falcons family.”

Officials say the cheerleading squad serves as role models and community ambassadors and comprises of passionate chemists, accountants, entrepreneurs and educators who serve their city on and off the field.

