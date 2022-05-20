Advertisement

Atlanta S.W.A.T officer visits family of baby he saved performing CPR

Atlanta S.W.A.T officer visits baby in hospital
Atlanta S.W.A.T officer visits baby in hospital(Atlanta Police Photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta S.W.A.T officer who saved a four-month-old boy’s life performing CPR last week visited the baby and mother at the hospital, police officials told CBS 46 News.

Police say they spotted a car with its hazard lights on in an area near Northside Drive and was flagged down by a woman who said her baby was not breathing on May 13. Body camera video shows officer R. Oden performing CPR on the baby.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO:

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department told CBS 46 News that SPO R. Oden couldn’t help but build a bond with the infant and the family after that shocking experience.

Atlanta SWAT officer visits baby in hospital.
Atlanta SWAT officer visits baby in hospital.(Atlanta Police Photo)

The baby boy is still in the hospital under the care of doctors, and officer Oden has been checking up on him since the incident occurred, police say.

Photo of Atlanta SWAT officer and mother of baby he saved last week.
Photo of Atlanta SWAT officer and mother of baby he saved last week.(Atlanta Police Photo)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

