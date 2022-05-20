Braves to host Minority Baseball HBCU prospects at Truist Park next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The defending 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are set to host the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star game at Truist Park next week, officials say.

“HBCUs have a history of developing outstanding baseball talent, including some of the most beloved Braves alumni, such as Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, Bill Lucas, and Ralph Garr,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President, and CEO.

“The Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game will help facilitate a much-needed connection between HBCU programs and Major League Baseball. “We are proud to host this event next month as part of our efforts to uphold Hank Aaron’s mission to increase diverse participation in baseball.”

The HBCU All-Star game is designed to help highlight the top-ranked athletes and baseball programs at HBCUs across the U.S. and showcase their talent and potential to Major League scouts.

Team officials say the panel and presentation scheduled on June 2 will focus on financial literacy, professional scouting, HBCU coaching, and more.

The athletes will also coach a free youth baseball clinic focused on pitching, hitting, and fielding.

The HBCU All-Star Home Run Derby will be open to the public and begin Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star game is scheduled for June 3. MLB alumni Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman, Lou Collier, and Lenny Webster will coach the two teams, each comprised of 30 top HBCU athletes from across the country. The first pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Pregame festivities will include live music and over 30 local black vendors. Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free for ticket holders, officials say.

Admission is free for children 12 and under and proceeds will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund and the MBP Helping Hands Foundation.

Tickets for the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are available at www.Braves.com/MBPHBCUAllStarGame.

