Business owner activates community to continue supporting chemo patients

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 20 women, undergoing chemo in Georgia are about to receive the gift of a clean home, completely free of charge. A local business challenged the community to step up, when his business was too understaffed to keep the programs going at pre-pandemic levels.

The call was answered.

A clean home can create a clean mind. For women in Georgia, undergoing chemo a clean house, means a clean space to focus on healing.

”Who is not affected by this disease? Somewhere, somehow people are connected,” said RJ Patel, co-owner of PCT Clean.

This gift is made possible because of an organization called Cleaning for A Reason. PCT Clean- has been a proud partner for more than 10 years. Before the pandemic hit, they were cleaning the homes of 3-4 women undergoing cancer, a month--for free.

”If we can relieve that pressure by having the house clean for the lady of the house- we feel like we are making a difference. We clean, you enjoy life. She needs her time to heal,” said Patel.

When the pandemic hit- PCT Clean was one of thousands of businesses across the country that struggled with staffing. Cleaning for a Reason was put on hold and even when it started back up....RJ didn’t have enough employees to meet the community need. He wanted to find a different solution, and decided to ask business owners, at a luncheon---to help.

”We said we would partner with 21 different companies- who would lend us 2 people, for a 4 hour period,” said Patel.

The volunteers would have to be trained...

”We have seen patients, coming out of chemo and they are devastatingly sick,” said Patel, “We have seen patients, unfortunately deteriorate...that is a process we take seriously.”

It took 10 minutes...for 21 Georgia businesses to step up.

”Humanity is a beautiful thing,” said Patel.

The month of October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) is booked but if you want to be a part of the project, there are more spaces.

Contact Cleaning for a Reason Contact Cleaning for a Reason

