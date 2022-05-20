Cheshire Bridge to be rebuilt and open by October

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Next to the road closure signs on Cheshire Bridge Road, the owner of Tailor’s Cleaners told CBS46 his business has taken a significant financial hit due to the bridge being closed.

“Some of our customers live over the bridge and they complained to me it’s taking them longer to get to our cleaners,” Tailor’s Cleaners owner Kevin Luu said.

Luu said his business is down 40% and it turns out, he’s not alone. Scott Duke owns the Taverna Plaka restaurant nearby and he said his business is hanging on by a thread.

“I would say that we’re down probably about 40%. I would say most of the restaurants on Cheshire Bridge are about the same,” Duke said. “It’s already pouring salt into a fresh COVID wound. We’re going to hold on, but I’m hoping everyone can.”

A section of Cheshire Bridge Road has been closed for 10-months after a fire under the bridge damaged it. So CBS46 pressed the city for answers on when the bridge will be rebuilt.

“I haven’t seen any work happening. I don’t think anyone has,” Duke said.

No one from the city would discuss the matter on camera, but they did tell us they have contracted with C.W. Matthews for the design and rebuild. Plus, they said the project construction is underway with crews surveying and drilling.

The only thing CBS46 saw at the site were geese bathing in Peachtree Creek.

“It just feels like the city doesn’t support their small businesses and we’re not a priority to them. It does feel like Cheshire Bridge is the last to be addressed,” Club DiOGi owner Courtney DeDi said.

“I’m concerned how much longer that I can hold business if this continues,” Luu said.

The city’s department of transportation told CBS46 they’ve already had crews out at the site. They also said they will be doing some utility work next, and the bridge should be complete in five months on Oct. 31.

