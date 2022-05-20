Advertisement

Clarkston apartment shooting stemmed from domestic violence, police say

By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is in police custody after a shooting in Clarkston left one man dead Friday morning.

Clarkston police responded to the Post Oak apartments off Brockett Road at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. On scene, officers found an unconscious man inside one of the apartment units. Police tell CBS46 the 28-year-old man had a visible gunshot wound. Life saving measures were performed, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

An ongoing investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Police say the woman and man were arguing moments before the shooting and things escalated. The suspect, who police have identified as 26-year-old J’ana Rawat, was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Cruelty to Children.

