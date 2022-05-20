Cobb County man sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison for raping 6-year-old child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said on Friday that a Marietta man convicted of raping a 6-year-old at his home in 2020 will serve life plus 25 years in prison for the crime.

Jamal Adams, 27, was found guilty on all counts, including rape, incest and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

The district attorney’s office said that reports of sexual abuse were made by a six-year-old child on June 3, 2020.

The child was taken to WellStar Cobb Hospital where injuries were identified in the child’s sexual assault exam.

During sentencing, a judge told Adams that having an opportunity to commit this on another child was not a risk she was willing to take.

“This child showed incredible bravery at a very young age by testifying in front of her abuser and the jury,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Raynor said. “Adams’ actions were unconscionable and despicable. We are confident with this sentence that Adams will never prey on another child again.” – Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris.

