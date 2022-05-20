Cobb County voters decide on three possible new cities

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The future of Cobb County at stake next week and the formation of three new cities is now in the hands of voters. The ballot measure could have major impacts on taxes, public services, and economic equality.

The cityhood movements are happening in East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain.

Cityhood supporters want more local control of their own community, while opponents argue an extra layer of government isn’t needed.

Cobb counter voters turned out in big numbers, saying the issue of cityhood was at the top of their minds.

“People are very interested in everything on the ballot - especially some of the cityhood initiatives,” said Janine Eveler, Cobb County elections director.

Most voters CBS46 News spoke with didn’t want to comment on camera, saying the cityhood vote was too controversial in the county.

“We don’t have enough police,” said Betty Buckley, Cobb county resident.

Even so, Buckley is not sure that issue is worth the potential tax increase.

“I voted no, we don’t need to be our own city, because I have a house and taxes are already high enough,” said Buckley.

That’s the angle East Cobb Alliance is taking, opposing the idea of cityhood.

“The services we have in Cobb County are already very good. Our fire department is top 1% in the country. Our 911 services are nationally recognized - the best near Atlanta. The crime is very low here. The police are very good,” said Bob Lax, with East Cobb Alliance.

If these cityhood items passes East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain could add additional additional services for residents. That could include more parks and recreation, road maintenance options, and public safety. It would also allow those residents to have more say over any proposals for high-density apartments.

“We feel that there are areas that we are areas that we can do a better job. Public safety is one of them. We can provide a larger police force for the money that’s available the county has been able to staff the area with. So if we can do that, we can provide this area more community policing,” said Andy Smith, East Cobb cityhood volunteer.

