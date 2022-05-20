Douglasville domestic dispute turns violent, police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – A Douglasville couple is in police custody after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Douglas County Sheriff deputies responded to Jackie Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving reports of gunshots.

On scene, officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway and homes hit by bullets.

An ongoing investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation between Quintavious Davis and Ridge Gay inside a home.

According to deputies, throughout the exchange of gunfire, four homes were hit by stray bullets.

When officers searched the home, they found one of the firearms used in the shooting along with illegal narcotics.

Quintavious Davis was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

The fiancé of Quintavious Davis identified as Bree’ on Huff was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of drug-related objects.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in helping locate Ridge Gay who is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.