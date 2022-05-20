Advertisement

Duluth Police searching for 86-year-old missing man with dementia

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

86-year-old Edwin Brogan Jr. was last seen driving a blue in color Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate (RQD6924) from 3620 Howell Ferry Road in Duluth.

If you see him, please reach out to Duluth Police at (770)476-4151.

