Fairburn native Felix Harper signed by Cleveland Browns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fairburn native Felix Harper was recently signed as a quarterback by the Cleveland Browns, according to City of Fairburn officials.

The 2016 Creekside High School grad is best known by many as “Triggerman” on the field, the official says.

“We congratulate Felix on this amazing achievement and for his hard work and athletic talent,” said Mayor Mario B. Avery. “This is the kind of athlete that Fairburn produced, and we are extremely proud to call him our own. "

After graduating high school, Felix went on to star as a quarterback at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, where he led the team to a 7-5, 6-2 SWAC record in 2021. He was ranked No. 3 in the (Southwestern Athletics Conference) by completing 204 of 334 passes for 2,489 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 147.1 QB rating.

Fairburn is located in Fulton County.

During his time as an undergraduate at Alcorn, officials tell CBS 46 News that Felix was also one of four finalists for the HBCU Player of the Year award. He won three SWAC Offensive Player of the Week awards, was named the HBCU National Player of the Week winner and earned a helmet sticker on the ESPN College Football Final. In addition, Felix was named Team MVP.

“Making an NFL roster during the off-season is a major accomplishment in itself as a very limited number of players make it that far,” said City Administrator Tony M. Phillips. “Felix is multi-talented and has a great arm. The City of Fairburn wishes him much success and supports him all the way!”

The Cleveland Browns traded for former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, but are unsure of his status as he currently awaits potential judgment from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell concerning a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Felix participated in the Browns’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and successfully made it onto the training camp roster as a quarterback.

Felix was also joined by Georgia University’s Jake Fromm at the Browns’ 2022 NFL Rookie Camp.

Officials add he is close to completing his MBA in Business Administration from Alcorn University.

