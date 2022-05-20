FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Friday; Some weekend thunderstorms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature reached 90° on Thursday for the first time since August 27 - 265 days ago. It may get to 90° again on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The day will start with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Temperature (CBS46)

It also looks mainly dry on Saturday with warm and humid conditions continuing. Expect highs between 85-90° with an isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon/evening. There is a better chance of pop-up thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

It stays unsettled early next week. More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday. Scattered storms are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be as hot next week as it was this week.

