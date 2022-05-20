First Alert Forecast: Stormy Pattern Takes Over this Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will be the last dry day, with increasing rain chances through the weekend.

Friday Forecast:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 90. More clouds through the evening, with a stray shower possible around sunset.

High: 89° Average High: 82° Chance of Rain: 10% Evening

What You Need to Know:

Hot & humid weather continues Saturday, with isolated t-showers in the afternoon. Storm coverage will be low tomorrow, but much higher Sunday as a cold front approaches.

Scattered t-storms in the evening and overnight hours. (cbs46)

The stormy pattern takes hold next week, when we see a 40-60% chance of rain each day, with 1-2.5″ of much needed rain expected.

1.5" to 3" rain likely through the week. (cbs46)

It’s still early, but it looks like Georgia will dry out just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Here is your *very early* MDW Forecast. Check back next week for updates!

Right now, it looks like the rain and storms will clear out on Friday. (cbs46)

