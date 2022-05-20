First Alert Forecast: Stormy Pattern Takes Over this Weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will be the last dry day, with increasing rain chances through the weekend.
Friday Forecast:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 90. More clouds through the evening, with a stray shower possible around sunset.
High: 89° Average High: 82° Chance of Rain: 10% Evening
What You Need to Know:
Hot & humid weather continues Saturday, with isolated t-showers in the afternoon. Storm coverage will be low tomorrow, but much higher Sunday as a cold front approaches.
The stormy pattern takes hold next week, when we see a 40-60% chance of rain each day, with 1-2.5″ of much needed rain expected.
It’s still early, but it looks like Georgia will dry out just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Here is your *very early* MDW Forecast. Check back next week for updates!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.