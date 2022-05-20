FIRST ALERT: Hot this afternoon, rain chances return this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a FIRST ALERT this afternoon as the heat and humidity continues. High temperatures will be near 90 this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly dry, with a very low chance of a passing shower late this evening. Low temperatures tonight will be mild, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday Forecast (CBS46)

SATURDAY FORECAST:

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with only a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Rain chances are low, with only a 20% chance of a passing shower after 2 pm. It will remain hot and humid, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

High: 89

Normal High: 82

Chance of rain: 20%

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rain chances increase late Sunday. Most of the day will be dry, but we’ll see a 50% chance of showers and storms after 4pm. The weather will stay unsettled through Sunday night and into Monday.

Sunday 7pm (CBS46)

Next week will be very different compared to the weather we saw this week. We have high rain chances through most of the week, and temperatures will be much cooler! Make sure to keep those umbrellas handy, we’ll see scattered rain and storms Sunday through Thursday.

First Alert Forecast (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.