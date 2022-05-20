Advertisement

Former Georgia insurance commissioner Oxendine indicted

Ex-Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Georgia insurance commissioner has been indicted on federal charges related to an alleged health care scheme.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted John Oxendine on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Online court records show that he entered a not guilty plea during an initial court appearance Friday.

Prosecutors say Oxendine conspired with a doctor and others to obtain kickbacks for unnecessary genetic and toxicology lab tests and used his insurance business to hide those kickbacks.

Lawyers for Oxendine say he is innocent and has not broken any laws.

