Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against baby Formula Act on Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marjorie Taylor Greene is back in the headlines after reportedly voting against a bill that would help low-income mothers access baby formula during a national shortage.

Greene was one of 9 Republicans who voted against the Access to Baby Formula Act on Wednesday.

The bill would allow low-income women to buy more baby formula through the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. The bill received bipartisan support in a House vote.

The bill would also require formula makers to protect against disruptions in supply in the event of a recall.

According to CBS News, the other Republicans were: Reps. Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Paul Gosar (Arizona), Clay Higgins (Louisiana), Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Chip Roy (Texas).

Greene reportedly voted against the bill because she believes it would unfairly target middle-class families. Green explained her vote on her Real America’s Voice show and blamed President Biden and broken supply chains for the current crisis.

