Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against baby Formula Act on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marjorie Taylor Greene is back in the headlines after reportedly voting against a bill that would help low-income mothers access baby formula during a national shortage.

Greene was one of 9 Republicans who voted against the Access to Baby Formula Act on Wednesday.

The bill would allow low-income women to buy more baby formula through the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. The bill received bipartisan support in a House vote.

The bill would also require formula makers to protect against disruptions in supply in the event of a recall.

According to CBS News, the other Republicans were: Reps. Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Paul Gosar (Arizona), Clay Higgins (Louisiana), Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Chip Roy (Texas).

Greene reportedly voted against the bill because she believes it would unfairly target middle-class families. Green explained her vote on her Real America’s Voice show and blamed President Biden and broken supply chains for the current crisis.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.