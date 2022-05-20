Georgia residents surprised by smaller than expected special tax refunds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some CBS46 viewers have reached out to CBS46 because their special Georgia tax refund was smaller than expected.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says it all depends on how much you filed on your 2020 return and if you filed your 2021 return on time.

Single filers could receive a maximum refund of $250 and heads of household are eligible for $375. Married couples filing together might get $500.

If you owe less than the maximum amount in 2020, you will only receive a refund for the amount of our actual tax liability.

The tax liability is the amount you owe before credit for any withholding, tax credits or other payments.

