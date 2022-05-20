Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores and targeting the people there because of their race.

Clayton County Police said Larry Edward Foxsworth of Jonesboro said it himself, telling officers “this is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the indictment, and other information presented in court: Foxworth is charged with repeatedly firing a pistol in an attempt to kill customers and employees of two Jonesboro convenience stores. Although the separate shootings occurred around 2:30 a.m., on July 30, 2021, both stores were open for business. The indictment alleges that Foxworth, who is white, was motivated to shoot into the stores because of the perceived race, color, or national origin of the people inside the stores.

Foxworth is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard-James Byrd Hate Crime Prevention Act. The Act, passed in 2009, makes it a federal crime to willfully cause bodily injury, or attempt to do so using a dangerous weapon, because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin. The Act also extends federal prohibitions to certain other crimes committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability of the victim.

No one was hurt in the shootings last July. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in Atlanta says nobody should have to be afraid to shop or go to work or have to worry about violent attacks because of the color of their skin.

