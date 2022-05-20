Advertisement

Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant in Georgia

The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility vehicle at a...
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility vehicle at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Hyundai Motor Group officials confirmed Friday the company will spend $5.5 billion on a huge electric vehicle plant near Savannah that will employ thousands -- a deal Georgia’s governor called the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

Hyundai Motor Group CEO Jaehoon Chang made the announcement with Gov. Brian Kemp at the site of the future factory in Bryan County, where state and local officials purchased a flat, sprawling tract for $61 million last year in hopes of luring a major manufacturer.

Hyundai said it plans to employ at least 8,100 workers at the Georgia plant, where it will assemble electric vehicles as well as vehicle batteries.

