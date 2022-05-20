Advertisement

Jewelry maker creates new college scholarship for SCAD students

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Savannah College of Art and Design recently welcomed David Yurman and his wife, Sybil, to campus to celebrate a new collaboration with the school.

Yurman has teamed up with SCAD to create a new scholarship for jewelry design. Two students presented their collections, got feedback and asked questions during an intimate lecture.

One student called the moment an opportunity of a lifetime.

In addition to the scholarship, the Yurmans donated $1 million dollars worth of gemstones from the brand’s private collection to the university’s jewelry program.

