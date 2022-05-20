Local volunteers join Atlanta Boys and Girls Club to clean up community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some of Atlanta’s newest corporate residents spent part of the day cleaning up the community.

Papa Johns volunteers gathered together Thursday to help children at the Warren Boys and Girls Club prepare a garden bed for planting and learn about agriculture.

“The people that come out here are passionate they love what they get to do,” said Marvin Boakye, Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John’s international.

