Advertisement

Local volunteers join Atlanta Boys and Girls Club to clean up community

Papa Johns "Day of Service" with Boys and Girls Club
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some of Atlanta’s newest corporate residents spent part of the day cleaning up the community.

Papa Johns volunteers gathered together Thursday to help children at the Warren Boys and Girls Club prepare a garden bed for planting and learn about agriculture.

“The people that come out here are passionate they love what they get to do,” said Marvin Boakye, Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John’s international.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

David Yurman visits Savannah, launches new scholarship and partnership with SCAD
Jewelry maker creates new college scholarship for SCAD students
Papa Johns "Day of Service" with Boys and Girls Club
Papa Johns "Day of Service" with Boys and Girls Club
Jewelry maker creates new college scholarship
REV. MARITA HARRELL
Metro Atlanta pastor reportedly killed by man she was ‘mentoring’