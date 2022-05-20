Mental health could take center stage as Atlanta regional leaders discuss how to tackle crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two days after Atlanta police shot a man who was in the middle of a mental health crisis, top elected officials in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton counties will meet Friday afternoon to discuss how to tackle crime using a regional approach.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts will host the meeting, which will focus on key issues including gang intervention, mental health, public policy, and funding.

According to a Fulton County news release, the 2021 Atlanta Speaks Survey conducted by the Atlanta Regional Commission identified crime and safety as a concern for 32 percent of residents in metro Atlanta, up from just 16 percent the year before.

The meeting comes as the family of 22-year-old Nygil Cullins blames a lack of urgency and training on mental health for his death. Cullins’ mother told reporters Thursday that if first responders had shown up at his apartment in a timely fashion after she called 911 request help transporting him to a psychiatric hospital, he would never have made it to the Fogo De Chao restaurant in Buckhead where police say he shot a security guard, prompting police to shoot and kill him.

Attendees of the regional meeting include Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner, and Anna Roach, Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Library, located at 1 Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, GA 30303.

