Mental health experts say 22-year-old’s death in Buckhead could have been avoided

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 24 hours after a 22-year-old suffering from a mental health crisis was shot and killed by police in a prominent Buckhead restaurant, the man’s family is calling for improvements to Atlanta’s mental health response and resources.

The mother of Nygil Collins says that she reached out to EMS and specifically asked for someone trained in dealing with mental health breakdowns to respond to her home to help transport her son to a nearby hospital Wednesday evening.

Collins left the home in a “manic state” before police could arrive. Only a couple of hours after that first 911 phone call was made, Collins shot a security guard inside Fogo De Chao on Piedmont Road and was subsequently shot and killed by police.

“If we had someone who is trained to calm them down from that mental state at the home, maybe even preventing them from leaving the home, a lot could have potentially been prevented,” said University of West Georgia Psychology Professor Cassandra Bolar.

According to the Mental Health Alliance of Georgia, our state ranks 48th out of 50 for access to mental health care, and someone with a serious mental illness has a 20% higher chance of going to prison versus a hospital.

Two in five children have trouble accessing mental health tools and treatment.

Last month, Governor Brian Kemp signed the Mental Health Parity Act into law, which greatly expands the state’s mental health resources and response, including moving towards adding those trained in working with the mentally ill into the first responder’s response efforts. The bill also will help Georgians access affordable mental health and substance use disorder treatment for themselves and their children.

But unfortunately, it is a long road of grief and what could’ve been for Collin’s family.

“If we could intervene before there’s violence before there is some time of negative behavioral response, we could save lives on both sides,” said Bolar.

