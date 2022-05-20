Metro Atlanta pastor reportedly killed by man she was ‘mentoring’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta pastor is dead after allegedly being stabbed by a man that she was trying to help.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, 27-year-old Christopher Griggs stabbed 57-year-old Marita Harrell in his residence in the 1300 block of Panola Road.

He then took her body to the 1600 block of Coffee Road and left her there.

DKCPD homicide detectives were able to obtain warrants for the suspect for murder and arson and arrested him on May 19. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Rev. Harrell was a senior pastor at Connections @ Metropolitan church. She moved to Atlanta over 30 years ago and was a member of Central United Methodist Church for over 25 years before she accepted God’s call on her life, according to the church’s website. https://www.connectionsumc.com/connect-w/-our-pastor

Before that, she spent 22 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she worked in the advertising department.

DKCPD confirmed that Harrell was “mentoring” the suspect at the time of her death.

