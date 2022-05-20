Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of stealing from storage units in Duluth

Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County Police Department(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man who is accused of stealing several items from multiple storage units in Gwinnett County.

On April 10, police say the thief broke into two storage units at the Extra Space Storage on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth. According to investigators, he stole numerous items including electronics and tools.

Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County Police Department(CBS46)

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit here.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raw video of interview with Rep. Jody Hice
Raw video of interview with Rep. Jody Hice
Cobb County man sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison for raping 6-year-old child
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Defendants in Alexis Crawford murder case ask judge to sever their cases
PCT CLEAN
Business owner activates community to continue supporting chemo patients
Interview with Jody Hice
One-on-One Interview with candidate Rep. Jody Hice