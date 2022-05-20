Police searching for man accused of stealing from storage units in Duluth

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man who is accused of stealing several items from multiple storage units in Gwinnett County.

On April 10, police say the thief broke into two storage units at the Extra Space Storage on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth. According to investigators, he stole numerous items including electronics and tools.

Gwinnett County Police Department (CBS46)

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit here.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

